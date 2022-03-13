Five shot, one dead at after disagreement during party in Columbia

Police said the victims ranged from 16 to 22 and one victim has died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting overnight at an apartment complex.

According to a statement from the department, officers were sent to 810 Pulaski Street - the address of Greene Crossing Apartments - just before 2 a.m. to a shooting.

They arrived to find multiple people running and driving away from the scene but were able to interview some of those people.

Police said they then went into an apartment building and found five victims, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys.

Police said their officers rendered aid to the victims and spoke with several. All were taken to the hospital where police say the 20-year-old woman ultimately died. And while two other victims have since been treated and released, no additional details were available on the conditions of the other victims.

At this point, police believe the shooting erupted from an argument at a party and that multiple people began shooting. The identities of the victims haven't been released, but the department said the apartment complex does of a college student population among its residents.

Officers have since collected evidence from the scene and are looking for video evidence of the night's violence. Police haven't released any identifying information of the shooters in this case.