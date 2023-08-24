Shooting leads to 3 attempted murder charges in Lexington County

Authorities said two people were wounded but are expected to recover after the suspect allegedly fired into their vehicle.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A West Columbia man faces three counts of attempted murder following a Tuesday evening shooting.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said 52-year-old Ivy Tyrone Richardson Jr. was arrested after allegedly firing a rifle into a vehicle with three people inside. Sheriff Jay Koon said detectives believe the shooting was tied to an "ongoing property dispute" and that Richardson threatened to kill the victims multiple times before the shooting that night.

Koon said the gunfire hit two people, but both are expected to recover. In addition to the attempted murder charges, Richardson is charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, sheriff's department and jail records show.