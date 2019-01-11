COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been shot while riding down Two Notch Road in Columbia and the search is on for the suspect or suspects responsible.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of the road, which is not far from the Richland County Sheriff's Department headquarters.

Police say just before 11:20 a.m. Friday, a suspect in a black Dodge Dart fire shots at the victims' vehicle as he was driving down the road. After the victim’s vehicle ran off the road, he got out and flagged someone for help.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects left the scene. Officers say they do not have additional information to provide concerning the suspect vehicle or the number of suspects involved.

Deputies say the Two Notch Rd between Columbia Mall Boulevard and Faust Street is closed in both directions as we investigate an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.