Hotel shooting outside Columbia leaves one dead on Saturday

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Richland County say one person has died following an early morning weekend shooting in the Dentsville community.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday at 7128 Parklane Road, the address of the Magnuson Hotel.

According to a statement from the sheriff's department, arriving deputies found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency responders.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway and no details regarding a suspect or motive have been provided.