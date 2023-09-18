4 people shot in Uptown Charlotte overnight, CMPD says

Officers did not find any victims at the scene but learned that four people self-transported themselves to the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people ended up in the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte overnight Monday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call along North Tryon Street, near East Fifth Street, just before 2:25 a.m.

People who live nearby say they are worried about safety in the area.

“Crime as a whole is concerning across the nation," Michael DeVaul said. "I don’t care where you live."

“There are a lot of police officers around here and it’s a shame to see a lot of crime going on here in uptown,” another Uptown resident said.

Officers did not find any victims at the scene but did see multiple shell casings in the roadway, and learned that four people self-transported themselves to the hospital. Police then went to the hospital to speak with witnesses. Investigators believe two parties were fighting prior to the shooting.

Greg Jackson is the founder of Heal Charlotte, an organization that works with the youth and works to curb gun violence. He said he was in bed when he heard the gunshots.

"I probably heard about seven gunshots going off very loud downtown, wondering what was going on and seeing CMPD in action,” Jackson said. “But knowing that somebody was in harm's way.”

Two of the four people at the hospital have been released, and two remain at the hospital in stable condition.

North Tryon Street was closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Sixth Street due to the investigation, police said. The roadway has since reopened.

Jackson said gun violence continues to hurt families and communities across Charlotte. His organization is on a mission to find solutions and get to the root of the problem.

“We are working with organizations, working with young children and even adults to help build empathy first, right? There's a lack of value for human life,” Jackson said. “We want to get back to the community... valuing each other and loving each other as neighbors.”

Heal Charlotte has mentorship programs, "Stop the Violence" workshops and they connect families in need with the resources they need to help them stay on the right path.

“It's time now as leaders of the city that we continue to give hope to the people in the city that there are opportunities… that you can be successful here,” Jackson said. “You can have upward mobility here. There can be economic mobility here, but above all things, you can live in a safe neighborhood.”

Jackson said they also work with the youth to teach them conflict resolution and better ways to handle their problems. In general, he said Heal Charlotte is seeing progress but there is still plenty of work to do to make the city safe for everyone who lives, works, and plays here.

As for the shooting in Uptown Charlotte, there is no word on whether there are known suspects at this time.

