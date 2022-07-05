Man shot outside club in Columbia's Vista

Police say the injuries appears to be non life-threatening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are searching for the person who they say shot a man outside a bar in Columbia's Vista.

The incident happened at Social Bar & Lounge in the 900 block of Gervais Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say they were called there after getting emergency calls from the public about a shooting in that location. When they got there they found a 21-year-old man who'd been shot in the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to his injury to stop the bleeding. The victim was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Officers say the injuries are non life-threatening. No one else was reported injured.

Officers say they're looking to see if surveillance cameras can help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.