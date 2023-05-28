Two hospitalized after shooting on West Beltline Boulevard in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened late Sunday night in Columbia.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting was called in around 10:30 p.m. at the Colony Apartments off West Beltline Boulevard.
Details are still limited but police said that two male victims were shot and multiple people have been detained for questioning. Officials said evidence has been collected from the scene. The investigation is still in its early stages and details about the severity of the victims' wounds and what led up to the shooting are not yet available.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit CrimeSC.com.