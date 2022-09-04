Shooting wounds 5 in Charleston overnight

Two people were arrested for weapons violations during the investigation.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A shooting in downtown Charleston left five hospitalized overnight, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to Charleston Police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of King and Morris streets. Police said they initially believed there were six wounded by gunfire but later found that one had been injured by falling.

All five of the shooting victims were taken to local hospitals and, according to police, their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Charleston Police officials said that they detained multiple people during the investigation and two have since been arrested on firearms violation charges.

Police haven't provided any details regarding how the shooting began and said the investigation is still underway.