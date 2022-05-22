Newberry High School taking precautions going to e-learning Monday after neighborhood shootings

The sheriff's office stressed that there had been no threats made to the school despite recent violence in the town.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry High School, out of an abundance of caution, will be going to e-learning on Monday following shootings in the town that claimed the lives of four teens - some of them school-aged.

The school district and sheriff's office announced the decision late Sunday following news that a teen had been shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday and three more had died on Sunday afternoon from gun violence.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, there have been no direct threats toward the school. Extra law enforcement will also be stationed at area schools.

The school district said that all classes will meet at the scheduled time through Google Meet. Students who can't access the internet are being asked to contact the school at 803-321-2621. After-school activities are canceled at the school on Monday.

The Newberry Police Department continues to lead the investigation into the shootings. And Chief Kevin Goodman said on Sunday afternoon that the shooting victims ranged in age from 15 to 19.

"Preliminarily, I would say that everybody, all of the victims, are somehow connected," Chief Goodman said. "They knew each other and I understand they were in the same circle."