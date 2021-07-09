x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station

One person, who was shot in the lower body, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Columbia gas station Friday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at the Cheap Way gas station on Shop Road around 6:20 Friday evening. 

Upon their arrival, deputies say they found the victim, who had been shot in the lower body, was already in an ambulance for transport to a local hospital for treatment. 

RELATED: 'No mother should have to bury her child': Sheriff calls for end to gun violence

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED: Batesburg-Leesville community calls for action, justice following shooting death of 11-year-old