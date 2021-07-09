One injured in shooting at Columbia gas station

One person, who was shot in the lower body, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Columbia gas station Friday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at the Cheap Way gas station on Shop Road around 6:20 Friday evening.

Upon their arrival, deputies say they found the victim, who had been shot in the lower body, was already in an ambulance for transport to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: