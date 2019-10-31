COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two suspects wanted in connection a shoplifting incident.

According to law enforcement, on October 19, 2019, at approximately 1 p.m., two suspects walked in the Burlington Store at 717 Fashion Drive and loaded up a shopping cart with men's clothing and outerwear.

The suspects attempted to leave the store without paying, when they were stopped by security. The incident was caught on camera, and the suspect is seen being stopped and thrown against the entrance by security, initiating a fight.

The suspects dropped the items they were attempting to steal as they fled the scene. They were last seen leaving in a red vehicle of unknown make and model for an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.