Arrest made in fatal shooting near Columbia shopping community

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man just outside a busy Columbia shopping community in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday that 24-year-old Tyrese Shavon Madison had been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a shooting that left Gary Anthony Kelly II dead.

The shooting happened Thursday on Foxfire Drive not far from Pine Grove Apartments and the busy Bower Parkway that runs through the Harbison commercial area.

At this point, Sheriff Jay Koon said investigators believe Madison shot Kelly while both men were sitting in Kelly's car. Detectives also believe Madison had been in possession of property that belonged to Kelly but tried to destroy it, the sheriff added.