COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three suspects are in custody following a bank robbery and chase in northeast Richland County where shots were fired at officers.

After 11 a.m. Thursday, Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the AllSouth Federal Credit Union at 1280 Roberts Branch Parkway to a confirmed bank robbery.

Officers have not released a lot of details about what happened next, but there was a pursuit of the suspects that lasted for several minutes. During that pursuit, shots were fired at officers. There are no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they responded to some small crashes related to a chase involving the suspects. The chase also went into an area near Longleaf Middle School, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. That advisory has since been lifted.

Deputies say they will speak more about the chase at a 3 p.m. news conference.

The situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.