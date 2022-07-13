Shots fired at NC little league game as video shows players, fans duck for cover

Parents are on edge after what was supposed to be a peaceful afternoon of baseball turned into a terrifying experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILSON, N.C. — Players and coaches hit the ground as gunshots rang out at a Little League baseball tournament in Wilson, North Carolina on Sunday. A Triad team was warming up as it happened.

It happened in the middle of a game at the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex. Video from the complex showed players and attendees duck for cover as three shots were fired.

Wilson Police said they found three bullets – one in right centerfield, another in a stroller in the backseat of a minivan.

Police are still working to find out who fired the gun, but said they don't think it was an active shooter situation.

Still, parents are on edge after what was supposed to be a peaceful afternoon of baseball turned into a terrifying experience.

"And so there you are with all these kids out there and you don't know where to go. You don't know where to turn to. You don't know what to do. And you know, you're in a big open field and you're just sitting duck,” Missy Rhoads said.

Other parents shared their concerns about law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

"I was expecting swarms of officers, and sheriff's deputies, and every angry man they had come into that field, and it seemed like you saw a car here and two cars there,” Lindsey Stephenson said.

Jerry Riddle, the President of the Davie American Little League, said their team was in the tournament over the weekend. They were warming up on an adjacent field when the shots were fired.

Riddle said they made the decision to pull out of the tournament following the incident.

"The coaches, with the support of the parents, made the hard decision as they evacuated that they were not going to return to play and would pull out from the tournament. While as adults we can understand that this was a senseless act of violence committed nearby and the players and little league were likely not the targets, it was a traumatic experience for the children and all involved. The children are having an end-of-tournament celebration to focus on the wonderful times during the Allstar tournament and have begun to put this negative experience behind them, as have the parents," Riddle said in a statement to WFMY News 2.

With a heavy heart, that’s a wrap for these guys. Not because they lost, but they have made the difficult choice to pull... Posted by Davie American Little League on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Luckily no one was hurt. But it’s sad that our children had to experience this, and the world we live in when evil does evil things. Let’s help them remember the fun memories from Allstars!! ⚾️ 🖤🧡 Posted by Davie American Little League on Monday, July 11, 2022

WFMY News 2 reached out to Little League Internation. A spokesperson said this was a Special Games Tournament, which gives local opportunities for teams to play in, is not associated with the Little League International Tournament. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Little League International is aware of the frightening incident that occurred nearby during a Special Games tournament for 7- to 8-year-olds in Wilson City, North Carolina. We are relieved that no one was injured, and it is extremely unfortunate and horrifying that the players, families, and volunteers were exposed to this ordeal. Little League International staff has begun outreach to local Wilson City-area officials, and we will continue to provide support to our volunteers, as they navigate this situation."