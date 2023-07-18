Suspect shot, arrested after police say he fired multiple rounds on Greystone Boulevard in Columbia

Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff's Department say a man has been taken to the hospital after they say he fired shots randomly -- and at officers -- along Greystone Boulevard in Columbia.

The agencies said around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday that the incident that had gone on for over two hours had come to a conclusion with the suspect shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said officers got a call at 11:37 a.m. that a man was firing shots into the air on Greystone Boulevard, near Stoneridge Drive, with a handgun. Officers arrived at the scene about four minutes earlier. When one of the officers got out of his vehicle, he said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Joyner, fired shots at them. Officers shot back, and the suspect then ran from the scene.

Dozens of both CPD and Richland County officers responded and a helicopter was deployed as officers searched for the man along a nearby treeline. Streets in the area were blocked off and at least one hotel in the area was evacuated as a precaution.

Police have not yet said where they found the Joyner, but once they found him they took him into custody and took him to the hospital. Joyner sustained a wound to the upper body and Columbia police say it was one of their officers who's gunfire hit Joyner.

Law enforcement agencies are assisting #ColumbiaPDSC w/ locating a male who reportedly fired shots in the area of Stoneridge/Greystone. The are NO reports of anyone shot. Police officers are working to locate the suspect. Local hotels are being evacuated & ‘cleared’ for safety. pic.twitter.com/phJrao1soq — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 18, 2023

Kelly said Joyner is a documented gang member who was on probation and prohibited from carrying a weapon. He added that although Joyner had been taken into custody, a Richland County Sheriff's vehicle was hit by gunfire so a large law enforcement presence will remain at the scene while it is processed.

Kelly say this remains an active investigation. CPD, Richland County Sheriff's Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office continue the investigation and charges will be filed later.