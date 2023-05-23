Deputies looking for shooter after woman injured at a local sports bar

A woman, who was not involved in the argument, was injured in the shooting.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man who fired a gun, injuring a woman, at a local sports bar last month.

On April 23, according to deputies, shots were fired in a sports bar in the 2000 block of Clemson Road in Richland County.

Investigators say the suspect got into an argument with another man at the business. The suspect then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot.

A woman, who was not involved in the argument, was injured in the shooting.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance video provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

If you recognize the man see in the video above or know anything about the incident, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: