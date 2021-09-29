Teen missing from north Columbia home since Sept. 5

Sierra Stevens, 17, has been reported missing in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Your help is needed in finding a missing Richland County teen.

According to investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Sierra Stevens, 17, was last seen September 5 leaving her Stanford Street home on foot. The street is just off US321/Fairfield Road in north Columbia.

Family and close friends say Stevens has not been communication with them, which is out of character for her, and that she has medical issues requiring treatment.

Stevens is 5’02” tall, approximately 110 pounds and has blonde hair.