SILSBEE, Texas — A 21-year-old Silsbee man has been indicted after investigators say he set up hidden cameras inside at least two homes.

Investigators believe Noah Quillen got to know members of the First Pentecostal Church of Silsbee. Once they trusted him, he went into their homes while they were at church and set up a hidden camera, Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News.

Investigators believe Quillen was using the cameras to catch video or photos of victims in compromising positions.

Quillen charged with burglary of a habitation and possession to promote child pornography. Both are first degree felonies.

Quillen is also facing a state jail felony for invasive visual recording charge.

James Carrell, a former neighbor of Quillen, says he's known the suspect for several years.

"I know this is serious and I hope that maybe this can give the kid some time to think about what's he's done," Carrell said.

Right now, investigators have only confirmed it happened at two homes in the Silsbee area. They're working to find out if there were any other cameras put in place.

Sheriff Davis says that a homeowner found a camera and called his office. The timeline of how long this has been going is not yet known.

"I know through God people can change, it helped me change," Carrell said. "I believe that he can be a better man someday, it's just gonna take some time for sure."

He was arrested on Wednesday, March 4 and bonded out on Friday, March 6.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to push for more information.

