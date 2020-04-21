COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 11:15 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, in Newberry County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, a 2002 Ford four-door sedan was traveling east on SC-34 near the intersection of SC-39 -- near downtown Chappells, SC -- when the car went off the roadway to the right and overturned in a ditch.

Kimberly Sue Childs, 47, of Greenwood, South Carolina, was the driver of the vehicle. Childs was pronounced at the scene of the collision.

An autopsy was performed on April 21 and it was determined that Childs died of blunt force trauma. It appears that Childs was not wearing her seat belt.