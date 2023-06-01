Police: 9-year-old Tulsa boy fatally stabbed by sister, 12

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa say a 9-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister.
Police said in a statement Friday that officers were called to a home in south Tulsa late Thursday and that the boy was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say the girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother.
A police spokesperson has not responded to a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Police have not provided a motive. The girl is in juvenile custody.
