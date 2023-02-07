Murder investigation launched after 6 found dead in South Carolina house fire

One surviving victim was taken by helicopter to an area hospital and a man is in custody charged with attempted murder.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — First responders found six people dead in a South Carolina home on Sunday while responding to a house fire. Now, deputies have launched a murder investigation.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the house fire was on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond around 11 a.m.

Deputies said they found six people dead and one person in critical condition. The surviving victim was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they have charged one man, 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo, with the attempted murder of the surviving victim. The sheriff's office said additional charges are pending.

The sheriff's office said it launched a murder investigation following the discoveries. They haven't provided additional information regarding what led to the deaths or if the victims died due to the fire. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's arson team is helping with the investigation.