Police are trying to identify the child.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are still trying to identify the body of a toddler that was found in the Chattahoochee River this week.

Friday, Cobb County Police released a sketch of the child that was done by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Artist Kelly Lawson.

"This remains an active investigation and investigators continue to work to identify the child victim and any and all who have information about his death," police said.

It's not yet clear how police linked Cooper to the body of the child that was found.

The child was found in the river near 3444 Cobb Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. The address is to the east of Vinings, near the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Authorities said the child was discovered by firefighters who were on the river completing a water training exercise. They estimate the toddler may have been in the water for a few days.

Anyone with information regarding the toddler depicted in the sketch is asked to leave information on the tip line at 770-499-4111 or by emailing police at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.