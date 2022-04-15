SLED arrests South Carolina woman accused of cashing in on stolen lottery tickets

The woman tried to pass multiple stolen scratch off tickets at stores in Newberry and Greenville counties.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman's alleged attempts to give herself a considerable edge to win money in the state lottery have landed her in jail after a state investigation led to multiple warrants.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on Friday that it had arrested 28-year-old Judy Ann Hill of Anderson County for attempting to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The arrest dates back to Hill's 2020 trips to three different convenience stores, one in Greenville County and two in Newberry County. Hill is accused of trying to pass multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at each of the three stores.

Investigators said in her arrest warrants that they were previously stolen by her two co=defendants during an armed robbery in Simpsonville earlier that same year.