SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

The incident happened in September at the Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree.

According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.

Related Articles Richland One needs male volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS

Video surveillance and interviews collaborated the story.

SLED was called to investigation by the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Short was taken to jail.