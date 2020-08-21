Man charged with shooting two Lexington County deputies

Albertus David Lewis, 27, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been charged in connection with an officer involved shooting that injured two Lexington County deputies.

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Thursday charged Albertus David Lewis, 27, with two counts of attempted murder. SLED investigated the the case at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

On August 9, two Lexington County deputies were injured after exchange of gunfire with man in Woodland Village Apartments.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, a call had come in about a domestic situation and also a call about a fire. Both deputies responded along with Lexington Fire and EMS. As officers were in-route, the victim called to say that the man had a gun.

Deputies were responding to a domestic call at a Cottonwood Lane unit. Per policy, SLED is investigating the shooting incident. #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/M83BPq8edo — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 9, 2020

When deputies arrived, the sheriff said that the man had a child and a gun in his hands and deputies "had to put hands on him" and shots were fired. All three were transported with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Koon said the man was out on bond for connection to a 2017 murder in Richland County at the time of the shooting.