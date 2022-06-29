SLED charges Lexington restaurant owner with perjury in pending murder case

Greg Leon is facing murder charges in Lexington County after being charged with shooting his wife's lover

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a Lexington restaurateur with perjury in an upcoming murder case.

Gregorio "Greg" Leon, is facing murder charges on that he killed his wife's lover and has now allegedly provided false testimony in the case.

Leon's arrest warrant reads: "that on or about December 3, 2019, within Lexington County, SC, the defendant, Gregorio M. Leon, did knowingly and willingly, and without the lawful authority to do so, act in concert with (an unnamed individual) and others to provide false testimony to aid Leon in the defense of his pending murder charge in Lexington County, South Carolina. This offense occurring between December 3, 2019, and February 7, 2022."

Leon, 55, admitted to killing 28-year-old Arturo Bravo, his wife's alleged lover, at the Park and Ride facility at Corley Mill Road on Valentine's Day 2016. He claimed he shot Bravo in self-defense but was charged with murder after an investigation.

Earlier in 2016, Leon, then-owner of a string of San Jose Mexican restaurants, plead guilty to federal charges of knowingly hiring 60 people who were in the United States illegally and paying former Lexington County Sheriff James Metts to help those employees avoid being processed at the Lexington County jail.

For his assistance in prosecuting Metts, Leon got probation and a fine rather than jail time.