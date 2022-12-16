73-year-old woman found dead in Clarendon County home; search underway for suspect, missing car

Investigators believe her death, ruled a homicide, is tied to a string of assaults and larceny cases in neighboring Sumter County.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Two sheriff's departments and state agents are working together to find the suspect in a woman's murder that unfolded earlier in the week.

According to a statement from Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, deputies responded to a home in the Oakdale community around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday while assisting Sumter County with an investigation.

That's when they found 73-year-old Mae E. Burgess dead in her home from what investigators are describing as a homicide. Based on their preliminary investigation, Burgess had last been seen alive around 12:30 p.m. the previous day.

Authorities are now linking the incident to several assault and larceny cases that have happened in Sumter County. They're also looking for a vehicle that was taken from Burgess' home - a silver or gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina license plate reading TGQ 705.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of the person sought in connection to the incident as well.

Since the incident happened, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to assist in the investigation. Authorities haven't yet said how the woman was killed or who may be responsible.