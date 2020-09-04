COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating two separate incidents of officer-involved shootings that occurred within the state during a 24-hour time span on Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, 2020.

According to SLED, the first incident took place late Wednesday afternoon when one man was killed in a confrontation with officers from the City of Columbia Police Department.

Officers were investigating reports of vehicle break-ins off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive when the individual ran from police. At some point during the foot pursuit, the subject produced a handgun and the officer fired, striking the subject who is now deceased.

The second incident took place early Thursday morning in Charleston County after law enforcement received a call regarding suspicious activity in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway. Members of the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. After canvassing the area on foot, a suspect was located and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was apprehended moments later and neither the suspect nor officers were injured.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.

Information gathered in the SLED investigations of these incidents will be summarized in case file reports to be submitted to prosecutors.

These are ongoing investigations. No other information about the cases will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the City of Columbia Police Department, Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their officers.

