SLED investigates officer involved shooting in Midlands

Incident happened Saturday night along US-176 near Holly Hill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Saturday evening near Holly Hill.

According to reports, around 8:17 p.m. July 18, a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol initiated a stop of a vehicle that had pulled out in front of the trooper's car (failure to yield) on US-176. The vehicle did stop but pulled away after the trooper exited his vehicle.

A short chase ensued before the suspect's vehicle ran off the road and into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway and struck a wooden building. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm.

The trooper discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured in the incident.