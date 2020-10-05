BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Beaufort County.

According to reports, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance outside of a residence in Shady Glen Mobile Home Park in Bluffton.

WLTX

When the first deputy arrived on scene, the deputy was approached by a male subject wielding a metal pipe. As the subject attempted to assault the deputy with the pipe, the deputy drew his service pistol and fired two shots. The subject was wounded, but continued to be combative.

When additional deputies arrived, they helped restrain the subject for Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to respond and evaluate him. EMS stabilized the subject and transported him to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he is currently being treated for gunshot wounds.

As it was a deputy involved shooting, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to respond and investigate the incident. The deputy has been placed on administratively leave pending an internal review by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be released at the appropriate time.

