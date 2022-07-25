SLED investigating 3 separate shootings in 5 days involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians.
- On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
- On July 22, deputies with Darlington County Sheriff's Office shot and killed 65-year-old Ronnie Dewayne James, of Hartsville, at a home in the 1900 block of East Old Camden Road in the county. Deputies say James was armed at the time of the shooting. No law enforcement officers were injured.
- On July 25, Laurens County Sheriff's deputies exchanged gunfire with a man at a home on Lake Greenwood. The man, identified as Daniel Robert Strange, 51, of Clinton, was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died. No law enforcement officers were injured. This is an ongoing investigation, no further description of the incident was available.
There have been 21 officer involved shooting incidents in South Carolina in 2022. According to SLED, in 2021, there were 40 officer involved shootings in the state.