BOWMAN, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a shooting in Bowman that left three dead and five injured.

According to SLED, their support was requested by the Bowman Police Department, and the Orangeburg County Sheriffs Department assisted on the scene. SLED is now taking the lead on the investigation.

According to initial reports, SLED believes the incident happened at a social gathering.

SLED has confirmed that no law enforcement personnel was injured or discharged any weapon on the scene.

The division has confirmed no arrest or warrants have been made.

Crime scene experts and agents from SLED's Regional Office are currently working the case.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?