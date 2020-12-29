Suspect killed, Charleston officer shot after domestic violence incident

The Charleston Police Officer was shot while responding to domestic violence call early Tuesday morning, suspect later died of his wounds.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says a suspect is dead and a Charleston police officer was shot after gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect during a domestic violence incident.

Charleston Police say they were responding to the call from Bridgewater Apartments off Morrison Drive around 3:15 a.m. December 29 when they found a man with a gun. An exchange of gunfire ensued and one officer was shot in the chest during the encounter but sustained non-life threatening injuries as the officer was wearing a ballistic vest. The suspect was also shot during the incident and later died as a result of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported.

Charleston Police have not yet released the identity of the police officer or the suspect.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

This is an ongoing investigation.