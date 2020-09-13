SLED investigating shooting during Aiken traffic stop

Gunfire exchanged between suspect, Aiken County Sheriff's deputy Saturday evening

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Agents from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday evening in Aiken that left a suspect wounded during a traffic stop.

SLED reports on Sept. 12, gunfire was exchanged between a man and law enforcement from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken Department of Public Safety (DPS). Officers were in the process of conducting a traffic stop to apprehend a possible suspect involved in a homicide when the shooting took place.

The male suspect was shot by law enforcement and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter, including the involved officers and the individual in question. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

This is an ongoing investigation.