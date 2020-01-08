x
SLED investigating Pine Ridge Police vehicle set on fire

The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Police Department.
PINE RIDGE, S.C. — The Pine Ridge Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after a suspect set a patrol vehicle on fire. 

According to the department, on Friday evening an unknown suspect intentionally set a marked patrol vehicle on fire. The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Police Department.

The suspect fled on Pine Ridge Drive toward Hwy 321 in what police believe to be a silver 4 door Sedan. 

SLED is investigating the arson. 

Post by PineRidgePolice.

