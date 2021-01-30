SLED investigating Saturday morning shooting in Pinewood

According to the release, the subject was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and the injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting in Pinewood Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a shooting incident in Pinewood after responding to a call about a hostile subject.

Law enforcement was advised that the subject had threatened to kill a family member. According to the report, the subject assaulted and overpowered the deputy and the deputy discharged his firearm and injured the subject.

According to the release, the subject was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and the injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

The SCSO says the deputy was treated for injuries and released.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, per standard protocol, has requested South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate this incident.