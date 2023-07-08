SLED joins investigation into I-77 shooting that wounded 2 girls

The shooting happened Saturday night and allegedly happened after the victim's vehicle hit the brakes and speeded away.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — State agents are joining the investigation into an interstate shooting in Fairfield County believed to be the result of road rage.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office requested it as the agency continues investigating a Saturday shooting on I-77.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. between mile markers 48 and 34 on the southbound side. A preliminary investigation suggests a dark vehicle, possibly a Mazda, with a paper tag and no headlights, was following another car closely. The driver of the other vehicle tapped the brakes and sped away. At this point, someone in the suspect vehicle opened fire and struck two girls in the back seat.

Authorities have yet to provide an official condition of good, fair, serious, or critical on either child but said they were considered stable.