Search for suspect in Orangeburg County shooting involving officer

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a suspect in a shooting that involved an officer in Orangeburg County Monday afternoon.

SLED Spokesman Tommy Crosby said the incident involved a Springfield Police Officer and happened early in the afternoon. While there are few details that have been released at this time, Crosby said there was a short police chase before the incident.

Crosby said there have been no reported injuries in the case.

SLED said it is providing additional resources in the search. Agents were not able to provide a description or any additional information about the suspect.