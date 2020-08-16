2 days before retirement, Louisiana cab driver killed by suspected drunk driver

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said this was the latest in a series of avoidable drunk-driving crashes in recent days.

SLIDELL, La. — A Lacombe cab driver was killed two days before he was set to retire by an allegedly drunk driver crashing into his car Saturday, authorities said.

Slidell police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 190 West near North Harrison Road.

Police say 63-year-old Byron Rhodes was going to work when an SUV driven by 27-year-old Kevin Lewis crossed the center divider and struck Rhode' truck.

Rhodes suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was celebrating his last weekend at work before retiring Monday.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said this was the latest in a series of avoidable drunk-driving crashes in recent days.

“Another senseless death at the hands of an impaired driver,” said Fanda in a statement. “We’ve had multiple serious crashes recently due to impaired driving, including the student driver and instructor this past week."

Lewis was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.

"We preach it over and over to get a ride from an Uber, Lyft, or a cab…and now, Mr. Rhodes, a cab driver, is dead because of a selfish person behind the wheel," said Fandal. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhodes family. Be rest assured that justice will be served."

Lewis was taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, but had not had a bond hearing as of Sunday.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.