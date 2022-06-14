Solicitor won't file charges in shooting of man by Richland County deputies

His office found no criminal wrongdoing by deputies John Anderson and Zachary Hentz in the March 19 shooting of Irvin D. Moorer-Charley.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office has concluded its investigation into the March shooting death of a man during a domestic call in March, finding the actions of two deputies justified.

Solicitor Byron Gipson said in a statement released Tuesday that his office found no criminal wrongdoing by deputies John Anderson and Zachary Hentz in the March 19 shooting of Irvin D. Moorer-Charley.

The shooting followed a call to Heyward Brockington Road north of Columbia regarding a domestic situation involving a weapon. Sheriff Leon Lott said Moorere-Charley came out of the home there not long after deputies arrived with what was later described as a "wooden stake."

The sheriff said then that Moorer-Charlie was given multiple commands to drop the stake but continued approaching deputies. He was then shot with a stun gun, the sheriff said, before Deputy Hentz opened fire.

Hentz and Anderson then provided medical aid, the sheriff said, but Moorer-Charlie ultimately died.

Moorer-Charlie's family later said their son had mental health issues and that his death could have been prevented.

However, Gipson listed several pieces of evidence involved in his office's decision from incident and follow-up reports, statements, and 911 reports to video, forensic reports, and an independent review by criminal justice and law professors from the University of South Carolina.

"I find that Deputy Hentz acted in accordance with all applicable State and Federal laws," Gipson said. "I further find that the officer's use of force was reasonably necessary in light of all circumstances gleaned from the investigation."

He added that the facts of the case "support a finding that the use of force was applied in good faith based upon the perceptions of a reasonably trained officer and the objectively reasonable facts the officer had at the time of the incident."

He said Hentz's actions were necessary not only for his own protection but also for the protection of family members and bystanders.