COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly two months ago, a Columbia teen was shot and killed by police in North Columbia.

Joshua Dariandre Ruffin, 17, died from complications from a gunshot wound, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts back in April.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said officers were patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive shortly before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday April 8 after receiving reports of possible car break-ins.

While patrolling the area, police say an officer stopped to speak with Ruffin, who was walking along Monticello Road. As the officer got out of the patrol vehicle, police say Ruffin ran from the scene to the 4800 block of Monticello Road.

During the foot chase, police say Ruffin showed a gun, and the officer fired his department-issued weapon, striking the teen once in the front part of his upper body. He was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

The chief said it is unclear how many shots were fired, but did say there is body cam footage of the shooting.

The Columbia Police Department tweeted out an update to the case this afternoon and wrote that Chief Holbrook will release additional information after the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's review.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office also released a statement saying that the investigation into the shooting incident which led to the death of Joshua Ruffin has concluded.

It is now being reviewed by Solicitor Byron Gipson and the information includes all reports, body-worn cameras, videos and witness statements.

After his review the solicitor will share his conclusions with the public.

The officer who shoot Ruffin remains on administrative leave with pay pending. The officers's identity still has not been released.

News 19 also reached out to the police department for comment, their spokesperson said they cannot speak due to the ongoing investigation pending the solicitors determination and review.