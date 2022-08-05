Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County

Investigators said Darius Sharper faces counts of attempted murder and breaking and entering for the crime.

PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m.

According to the report, deputies were called to a home in reference to a son threatening his mother. However, as deputies were headed to the scene, they learned that the incident had escalated to a stabbing. The report states that, when a sheriff's office sergeant arrived at the scene, he was met by the suspect's mother who came out of the home with "obvious injuries to her neck from an apparent knife wound."

She then told the sergeant that her sister, the suspect's aunt, was also in the dining room with injuries. The Clarendon County sergeant stated in his report that he found the aunt "covered in blood" with a towel to her face.

She added that two children, ages 3 and 4, were also at home during the attack but were not injured.

Based on the information provided by his aunt, authorities said 25-year-old Darius Sharper had attacked them before they were able to lock him out of the home. The aunt said that he had returned to his home a short distance away along Bethel Highway.

From there, additional deputies arrived to assist and both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "severe lacerations" in the report. While serious, however, Sheriff Tim Baxley said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies soon set up a perimeter around the suspect's home during which the sheriff said Sharper initially wouldn't come out. However, he was eventually taken into custody without any additional issues.