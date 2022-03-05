Man found shot to death near Columbia housing, cemetery

Police say someone made a 911 call around the time of the shooting but didn't release any additional details.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death near a local cemetery.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by devices that triangulate the location of gunfire which led them to the 1700 block of Van Heise Street. They arrived to find a man dead.

The location provided by police appears to be in the area of Arrington Place apartments and the Crescent Hill Cemetery which is across the street. This is just west of Two Notch Road in the city limits.

No additional details regarding what led up to the shooting have been released and the victim's name and age were not available at the time.