3 South Carolina agencies getting federal grants to hire new officers

The grants are part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Service.
Credit: Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three police departments in South Carolina are getting grants to hire new police officers as part of a federal program that supports community policing.

The grants are part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Service and the more than $139 million being awarded across the nation will hire more than 1,000 new officers. 

In South Carolina, North Myrtle Beach is getting $750,000 to hire six officers; Williamsburg County is getting $423,000 to hire three deputies; and Yemassee is getting $230,000 to hire two officers.

