3 South Carolina agencies getting federal grants to hire new officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three police departments in South Carolina are getting grants to hire new police officers as part of a federal program that supports community policing.

The grants are part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Service and the more than $139 million being awarded across the nation will hire more than 1,000 new officers.