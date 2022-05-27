South Carolina agency outlines several scams likely to appear this summer

Beware of seasonal scams and those taking advantage of current economic and supply issues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The summer weather brings with it many opportunities for con artists to scam people, South Carolina authorities warn. And recent events across the nation have only added to their number.

Because of this, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is releasing details regarding four likely scams in hopes of preventing residents from becoming victims.

The first scam targets new and expectant parents. Fake baby formula scams arose out of a recent shortage of the product on shelves across America. These "third-party sellers" advertise fake formula and sell it at much higher prices than what it typically costs. Scammers will also set up fake websites hoping to trick young families into buying their non-existent products.

To avoid being a victim, Consumer Affairs officials urge potential buyers to make sure they read reviews carefully and use a credit card when buying online. Parents should also speak with their pediatrician or local WIC office if they can't find food for their baby. And report any suspicious activity to the attorney general's office at 803-737-3953.

Meanwhile, the seasonal weather also has a habit of bringing through severe storms, hurricanes, and flooding. Victims of disasters can easily become a victim of scams as well.

The Department of Consumer Affairs warns that scammers will often come in acting as repairmen or representatives for federal agencies like FEMA promising relief or help. However, they disappear once paid or once they have their victim's information. Authorities warn that government disaster relief agencies don't require payment and repairmen who appear suddenly and require payment upfront should be considered suspicious.

The summer also means the start of college careers for some and all the financial strain that can sometimes accompany them. Scammers have found a niche in this category as well, state officials say. Students looking for financial aid and scholarships to pay for college should be aware of the tactics they use.

A popular scam involves scammers offering to get financial aid, grants, or loans in exchange for a fee. Authorities warn that they usually fill out free applications and even enter false information. Not only could a victim be on the hook for the fee but also fines of up to $20,000 or jail time for the fake information used. State officials said that Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms are always free.

And then there are the scammers preying on those who simply want to vacation cheaply. Free vacation offers, robocall deals, and fake vacation listings are just a few of the ways scammers can victimize travelers. When sifting through real and fake deals, Consumer Affairs warns shoppers not to pay fees or taxes for a "free" vacation. And robocalls trying to sell products are illegal unless the seller is given written permission to do so.

Authorities also warn that scammers will also use real rental and real estate websites by copying listings from other places. The best way not to be a victim here is to research the listings, check reviews of the person providing the property and never wire transfer money or pay in other odd ways that don't leave a paper trail.