South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

Authorities say Paul David Strickland escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Friday.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jail records suggest Strickland had been arrested on Aug. 30 on charges that include hit-and-run of a fixed object, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, failure to obey a traffic control device, and possession, sale, or disposal of a stolen vehicle.