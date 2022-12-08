South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested

Lancaster Police thanked many who acted quickly to share the child's photo and get the word out about what had happened.

LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest.

After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update, Lancaster Police released additional information later in the day confirming she was located in Fairfax, Virginia around 2 a.m.

Investigators had initially alerted the public on Friday afternoon suggesting that she had been taken by her biological mother, 35-year-old Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith. On Saturday, the department further elaborated.

The mother was accused of not only taking the child but also assaulting the caregiver and then stealing that person's car.

Cherrica was also found in Virginia and is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster, South Carolina where police said she faces numerous unspecified charges.

Lancaster Police said Zoya was now safe and had been reunited with her caregiver in Virginia.

Police also thanked many who acted quickly to share the child's photo and get the word out about what had happened.