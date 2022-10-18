SLED agents working 'active situation' at Department of Juvenile Justice, one employee hurt

Incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been deployed to nearby Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to help settle what they're calling an active situation at the facility.

DJJ spokesperson Joe Cashion said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday and one staff member was injured but there was no information on the severity of the injury. By 11 a.m., he says all DJJ staff and youth have been accounted for and that there are no known other injuries to staff or youth detained there.

Both SLED and DJJ are located on Broad River Road.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as details are released.

DJJ has had ongoing issues with staffing and security. In June, two students at the Broad River facility were sent to the hospital after what was called a "group disturbance." SLED was brought in to investigate.

Earlier this month, DJJ Director Eden Hendrick told state senators that as of October 5 the Broad River Road campus has a 52 percent vacancy rate with 176 officer positions unfilled agencywide.

Hendricks' appearance before the Senate came nearly a year after the former director resigned following protests from some employees who said they had to work 24 hour shifts and feared for their safety.

DJJ's inspector general John Ewing said the agency had recently reached an agreement with SLED to refer crimes that are reported in the facility.