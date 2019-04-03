WALTERBORO, S.C. — Authorities say a baby has been injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in South Carolina.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the 1-year-old boy was wounded by glass shards from a car window that was shot out. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes says the infant was riding in the car with his mother when it was struck by gunfire Saturday night at the intersection of Ace Basin and Charleston Highway in Walterboro.

Lowes says the woman told deputies that four men pulled up next to her and started shooting at her car. She says deputies detained one man after finding a vehicle with four men inside that matched one the woman had described. The other men fled.

Deputies say authorities from several agencies are still searching for the three other men.

Deputies say the suspects were last seen wearing a green shirt, one in a black shirt and one in a dark colored shirt possibly blue. They were last spotted in the area of Greenpond Highway, Ace Basin Parkway and Wood Road.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at (843) 549-2211.