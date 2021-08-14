South Carolina deputy seriously injured in crash while responding to call

Authorities said another driver turned in front of Deputy Joshua Whitmore as he was heading to a scene with his lights and siren on, Saturday morning.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office is asking for prayers for one of its deputies after an early morning accident left him seriously injured.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Joshua Whitmore was heading to another call involving guns when the crash happened around 2 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that Whitmore was heading west on University Boulevard when another vehicle heading east made a left turn in front of him. Authorities added that he was using his emergency lights and sirens at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office didn't go into specifics regarding their deputy's injuries but described his injuries as serious. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and whether alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the other driver turning in front of Whitmore.

Officials said that Whitmore has previous law enforcement experience but has only been with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office since June.

For now, the law enforcement agency has only made one simple request of the general public.